Man arrested after attack on officer and armed standoff in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Sunday morning after a standoff in Volusia County.

Early Sunday morning, deputies from Volusia County responded to a call for assistance from an Ormond Beach police officer who’d just been attacked at a Marathon gas station.

Authorities said the suspect had attempted to take the officer’s weapons and had kicked the officer in the head before driving away.

“Deputies along with members of the Daytona Beach Police Department, Volusia County Beach Safety and Holly Hill Police Department converged to assist Ormond PD, and the suspect vehicle was pursued to the area of Nova Road and Jersey Avenue, where the suspect lost control and crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m,” officials said.

The driver was identified as Dillon Calisi, 26, of Holly Hill. According to authorities, Calisi is a convicted felon and gang member.

Deputies said Calisi was armed with a handgun and refused to exit his vehicle.

“Over the course of the next 2 and a half hours, law enforcement surrounded Calisi’s vehicle as he made a series of threats over the phone to shoot them, to shoot himself, to shoot an infant he claimed was in the car but wasn’t, and to set off explosives he had in the car,” officials said.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene and approached Calisi’s vehicle using a BearCat tactical vehicle.

“After deploying tear gas and a sting-ball grenade into the car, SWAT deputies removed Calisi from the vehicle and took him into custody,” deputies said.

Calisi was turned over to Ormond Beach police and taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach for an evaluation.

Calisi is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license. Calisi is also facing charges from Ormand Beach PD which include: aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, depriving an officer of means of protection/communication.

According to officials, Calisi had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Those charges stem from an incident in December where deputies say, “Calisi was found carrying 9mm ammunition and told a Daytona Beach police officer he could find his information on the dark web and kill him and his family.”