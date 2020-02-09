Orange Couny Sheriff’s Office keeps up with the growth in Central Florida

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is in charge of one of the largest offices in the state, being responsible for one million residents plus the 72 million tourists each year. News 6 is committed to taking weekly looks at the growth in Central Florida, with a series called “Boomtown.”

On Sunday, News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Sheriff Mina on “The Weekly.” Mina says that even though population growth brings obvious challenges, one of the positive effects is that his agency doesn’t have a problem recruiting new deputies.

