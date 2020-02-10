DeLand stabbing suspect arrested after crashing on Stetson University campus

DELAND, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he tried to drive away after a bar fight and then crashed onto the Stetson University campus.

DeLand police responded to the Tropical Breeze bar on West Voorhis Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to a fight. An officer’s body camera video shows a black BMW speeding away from the scene upon his arrival, nearly hitting the officer.

[WATCH: Body camera video shows suspect fleeing, crashing on Stetson University’s campus *Warning: Video may contain strong language.*]

The BMW was later found wrecked on the Stetson University campus. The driver was identified as Patrick Ferguson. He was arrested soon after the crash with the assistance of the university’s public safety officers. A spokesperson with the university said Ferguson caused about $7,000 in damages.

Officers say there was a fight at Tropical Breeze bar during which Ferguson allegedly stabbed another person in the shoulder with a knife. The violence stemmed from the victim confronting Ferguson after he grabbed a woman by the hair, police said.

Ferguson is facing a number of charges including aggravated battery, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence.