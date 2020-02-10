Man falls 35 feet at construction site in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A construction worker was injured Monday after Orange County Fire Rescue officials said he tumbled at least 35 feet at a Winter Garden construction site.

The 21-year-old man was working at the construction site at 1:51 p.m. on Flamingo Crossings Boulevard when he fell, according to Orange County Fire Rescue public information officer Mike Jachles.

The construction site is west of State Road 429 and south of Western Way.

Jachles said the worker was on scaffolding when he fell about three stories. He landed on a pile of sand which probably helped break his fall.

The man suffered minor injuries considering the height of the fall, Jachles said, and was fully conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The man was listed in stable condition.