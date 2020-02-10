Police make arrest in Leesburg murder, search for second teen suspect

Police say they have made an arrest in the Leesburg park shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.

Leesburg detectives arrested Jacob Pontiff on Feb. 6 and charged him with the death of Isaiah Terrell Walters.

Walters was shot and killed Jan. 29 at Berry Park on Johns Avenue.

Walters went to the park for a drug deal, according to an arrest report. A woman had approached Walters and heard a gunshot, she saw him fall down. The woman heard a second gunshot and saw Walters get up. The witness told officers she saw him walk back toward her car as she heard the third gunshot, the report reads.

When Walters got into the backseat of her car he told her he got shot, asking her to take him to the hospital. She rushed to Leesburg Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

[RELATED: 18-year-old shot, killed at Leesburg park]

According to investigators, the witness said Walters had also approached another person at the park and knew he and Walters had been communicating via Snapchat before the shooting. She told officers Walters intended to sell that person marijuana and to their knowledge, he did not have a gun.

Officers say a few days after the shooting Pontiff admitted to someone who witnessed the incident that he was involved. He also told the witness 17-year-old Donald Charles Miller was involved and eventually reported their involvement to Leesburg police, according to an arrest report.

Pontiff told officers he and Walters had planned to meet up at the park for a drug deal and Walters tried to rob him. Pontiff said he showed up with Miller but did not make it clear who shot at Walters, according to an arrest report.

Pontiff, 19, is facing a third-degree murder charge and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Officers are currently searching for Miller. He’s wanted for third-degree murder and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police said he has ties to Leesburg and Fruitland Park but does not stay in one place or own a car. They warn he may have shorter hair than depicted in the photo provided.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Leesburg police at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.