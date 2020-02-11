Have a cute baby? See if they can win Orlando’s most photogenic baby contest

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every parent thinks their child is the cutest, but this is your chance to prove it. Orlando’s Most Photogenic Baby of 2020 contest starts Feb. 21 as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Over the contest’s 28-year-run, the organization has been able to raise over $4.5 million nationwide.

What is the contest?

Infants and children up to six years old will have their pictures taken and displayed on the event’s website to be judged in four categories: precious, comical, beautiful and fashionable.

The winners of the judge’s choice selection will be determined by a panel of modeling professionals. There will be an overall winner for each age group and the child who receives the most points from the judges will be eligible for a modeling contract.

The general public will also have the opportunity to voice their opinion in the voter’s choice section. Each vote counts as 50 cents toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The winner for this category will receive an email of all the professional images taken of their child.

This annual event raises between $5,000 and $10,000 a year for affiliated children’s hospitals.

In the past, winners of the contest have appeared in films, television shows and even on Broadway.

How to apply?

Register here, then take your child to the Old Navy at Millennia Mall any day between Feb. 21-23.

The children will have their pictures taken by a professional photographer and submitted to the event.

There is a $35 entry fee per category that will include a professional photoshoot and an 8x10 photo when the contest is over.