Baby boom: 19 nurses at same hospital give birth in same year

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska hospital is experiencing a baby boom, but not with their patients.

Nineteen NICU nurses at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha gave birth in 2019.

All of the nurses became pregnant around the same time last year and delivered within a few months of each other.

The women gave birth to 11 girls and 8 boys.

Hospital officials say they were able to cover the nurses’ maternity leave by hiring travel nurses.