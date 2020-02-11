Man found fatally shot in Orlando parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found in a parking lot after a deadly shooting in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police said the man, whose name has not been released, was found in the rear lot at 621 W. South St. shortly before midnight on Monday.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Authorities have not said whether they’re looking for someone in connection with the shooting.

The deadly shooting comes just hours after another homicide in Orlando. Earlier in the evening, Orlando police responded to a deadly shooting at the Orlando International Premium Outlets, where authorities said an employee at the Under Armour store was killed. The suspect in that shooting is not in custody, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

