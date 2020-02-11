Under Armour employee shot and killed in store at Orlando International Premium Outlets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department surrounded the Under Armour store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets on Monday Night after a store employee was shot and killed, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The suspect is not in custody, according to police.

About 20 law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene.

Police said the shooting took place inside the Under Armour store.

Investigators said it appears the male suspect and the woman knew each other.

“Detectives still have some leads that they are working and following as we speak,” Sergeant David Baker said.

It appears to be an isolated incident, according to police.

Authorities said the motive is unclear at this moment.

Police tape surrounds a section of the outlets.

The Under Armour Store is in the southeast section of the outlets.

Sergeant Baker does not want anyone visiting the area on Monday night as officers investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.