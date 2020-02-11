Manager killed at Orlando Under Armour store was sweet, caring, family says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of the 37-year-old manager killed at an Under Armour Factory Store in Orlando Monday says she was a sweet and caring person.

Orlando police said Eunice Maria Vasquez was fatally shot by her former co-worker, 46-year-old Daniel Everett Monday evening at the store inside the Orlando Premium Outlets. Investigators said Everett worked at the store for about three years as a manager before he was fired Monday morning. Hours after he was let go, police said, he returned to the store and fatally shot Vasquez.

Authorities said they are still searching for Everett and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Vasquez’s family told News 6 she was a sweet and caring person who was dedicated to her job. The family said they were devasted by the loss.

Her family shared photos of the 37-year-old showing her bright smile reflective of the person she was.

Prior to Sunday night, the victim’s family said she had problems with Everett, including in December when they said he wouldn’t allow Vasquez time off to grieve her grandmother when she died.

Vasquez is survived by her siblings and her mother.

A representative for Under Armour has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Everett, who they believe could be traveling in a 2012 Silver Kia Sorento.

Anyone who sees Everett should not approach him and call 911.