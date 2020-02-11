Suspect in deadly outlet mall shooting returned to kill manager hours after he was fired, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at the Orlando International Premium Outlets was fired from the store where the slaying took place just hours before, according to police.

Orlando police said 46-year-old Daniel Everett worked at the Under Armour store for about three years before he was fired Monday morning. Hours later, he returned to the store, fatally shot a manager and fled, according to police.

Police said they do believe the woman was targeted. Her name has not been released.

“We do believe that his target was intended. He had no other plan, we believe, when he came to the store other than to do what he did,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Shortly after the shooting, police learned that Everett had made a list of employees’ names after he was terminated and e-mailed the list to the people whose names were on it. Rolon said the list consisted of names of employees who had complained about Everett in the past.

Police contacted each person listed to make sure they were safe and will remain in contact with them, department officials said. It’s unclear what led to Everett’s termination.

Authorities said they were also concerned for the safety of Everett’s wife and child after the shooting but have learned that both are safe.

Ten to 20 shoppers were in the store at the time of the shooting, according to police. No one else was injured.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Everett, who they believe could be traveling in a 2012 Silver Kia Sorento.

Police said Everett should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911.