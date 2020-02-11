Two suspects in 3-year-old girl abduction identified

APOPKA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has booked two suspects into jail in connection with the abduction of a 3-year-old girl.

Authorities say 19-year-olds Kevin Olmeda-Velis and Tania Fortin Duarte were involved in Monday’s abduction that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued for Madeline Meji, according to WCTV.

The two are currently being held in the Leon County Jail, on interference with custody charges.

Their relationship with the child or the family is not known at this time.

Mejia’s father told Apopka police the little girl was abducted from her front yard. The toddler was found safe on Interstate 10 in Tallahassee by Florida Highway Patrol troopers just hours after state law enforcement issued the Amber Alert.

FHP officials said four people were taken into custody when the toddler was found. Only two are booked into the Leon County Jail, records show.

The two were reunited Monday night outside of the Apopka Police Department.