Bomb threat investigation blocks several roads in Cocoa

Threat investigated at Cocoa Police Probation and Parole Offices

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Bomb threat investigation in Cocoa. (WKMG)

COCOA, Fla. – Multiple roads are blocked while authorities work to investigate a bomb threat in Cocoa, according to police.

Cocoa police said the threat was being investigated at the department’s probation and parole offices around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, areas around Varr Avenue, Lake Drive, Ohio Street, Fiske Boulevard and State Road 520 are blocked while authorities wait for a bomb detection dog to arrive.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

