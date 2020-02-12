Bomb threat investigation blocks several roads in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – Multiple roads are blocked while authorities work to investigate a bomb threat in Cocoa, according to police.

Cocoa police said the threat was being investigated at the department’s probation and parole offices around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, areas around Varr Avenue, Lake Drive, Ohio Street, Fiske Boulevard and State Road 520 are blocked while authorities wait for a bomb detection dog to arrive.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Patrol units working a bomb threat at Probation and Parole offices. Area around Varr Ave, Lake Dr., Ohio St., Fiske and 520 are blocked. Waiting on bomb detection dog. Please avoid area until scene is secure. — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) February 12, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

