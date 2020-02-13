Boyfriend ‘accidentally’ shot girlfriend during argument in Leesburg, deputies say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed during an argument with her boyfriend overnight Thursday after the boyfriend said caused him to “accidentally” discharge his firearm, according to investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home on Fillmore Avenue in Leesburg at 1:20 a.m., where they found the victim’s boyfriend.

The man told deputies he and his girlfriend were arguing when she attacked and startled him, causing him to accidentally fire his gun. The woman was found dead at the home, deputies said.

It’s unclear whether the man, whose name has not been released, will face charges as it’s still early in the investigation, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.