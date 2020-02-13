74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

74ºF

Local News

Mooove over: Crash involving cow trailer shuts down I-75 near Wildwood

Traffic is udderly backed-up

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Tags: Traffic, Sumter County, Animals
Crash on I-75 northbound
Crash on I-75 northbound (WKMG)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic is at a standstill as cows run free after a livestock trailer was involved in a crash.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said they are working the crash northbound on I-75 at mile marker 321, near the Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee area.

According to a traffic alert, the road is closed until mile marker 329.

Deputies said drivers should expect delays.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available, and it is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: