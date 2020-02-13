’No shooter’ at Mainland High School, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown has been lifted after a report of gunfire caused a scare at Mainland High School, according to police.

Daytona Beach police said they were called to investigate around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown until police determined that there was no shooter.

Authorities said fireworks were found on campus and the lockdown was lifted.

THREAD: We are investigating an incident today at @Mainlandhigh where shots were reportedly fired on-campus around 12:30 p.m. We wanted to let you know that this is not a shooting and there is no shooter. Firecrackers were found on-scene by our detectives. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 13, 2020

No one was injured during the incident, Volusia County school district officials said.

The school day resumed as normal a short time later.