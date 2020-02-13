86ºF

’No shooter’ at Mainland High School, police say

School placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown has been lifted after a report of gunfire caused a scare at Mainland High School, according to police.

Daytona Beach police said they were called to investigate around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown until police determined that there was no shooter.

Authorities said fireworks were found on campus and the lockdown was lifted.

No one was injured during the incident, Volusia County school district officials said.

The school day resumed as normal a short time later.

