Universal Orlando to hire more than 1,500 positions $13/hour

Universal Orlando announced Thursday the company looking to hire more than 1,500 positions.

There are full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities open across Universal’s properties paying $13 an hour.

There’s something available for everyone as the positions pan across attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, merchandise, custodial, warehouse, entrance operations, sales and more.

Additional lifeguards are also needed at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park. Specific hiring events for those positions will be announced soon.

If you’re in need of professional career opportunities, there are numerous positions open across IT, marketing and sales, digital analytics, finance, tech services, entertainment and more. They come with competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.

Interested candidates should apply online or attend upcoming job fairs by visiting UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.