Valentine’s crime: Thieves steal roses, flowers from Orange County nursery

APOPKA, Fla. – One day before Valentine’s Day, and the owners of an Orange County garden shop and plant nursery are searching for answers after they said someone stole roses and other potted plants from their business.

Apopka Police said a burglary happened not once, but twice at Liner’s Patch on Plymouth Sorrento Road during the past week.

“A guy gets out and comes in, loads up the trinettes down there, runs down here and tosses more plants out,” Manager Justin Dunn said.

The owners estimated that anywhere from 60-70 potted plants were taken, including drift roses, fashion azaleas, purple formosa azaleas and arboricola trinettes.

They said it appears the plants were stolen by several people who pulled up in a car, then lifted up the fence to move the plants.

According to surveillance video obtained by News 6, the first burglary occurred on Tuesday a little before midnight, with the second incident occurring at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The owners at Liner Patch said they lost more than just some flowers and plants these past two days.

Surveillance videos shows about a dozen cars whizzing by as both burglaries unfold.

“There’s no good will where anybody is going to say, ‘Maybe those people shouldn’t be pulling plants over that fence,’” Dunn said. “Nobody looks out for anybody anymore.”

Dunn said the business experiencing a burglary night after night isn’t a coincidence.

"It was definitely the same people both days, same car," Dunn said. "I'd like to find them and press some charges because it's a lot of plants they've taken."

If you know anything about either of these burglaries, you’re asked to call Apopka Police.