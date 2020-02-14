Gas line explosion sparks fire, burns construction worker

OCALA, Fla. – A construction worker was rushed to a hospital Friday after a gas line exploded, sparking a fire on an Ocala construction site, according to city officials.

Emergency responders from the Ocala Fire Department said they were called to the intersection of Northeast 25th St. and Northeast 26th Ave. just after noon for the report of a gas line explosion.

Crews arrived within three minutes of the explosion to find an active gas line fire with tall flames burning behind a construction vehicle, according to a news release.

Officials said the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for burns, and later determined the gas line was ruptured during routine construction operations.

The Ocala Police Department and TECO gas company also responded to the scene.