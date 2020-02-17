Woman dies after shooting at Palms Mobile Home Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman in her late 20s died at a hospital Sunday after a shooting at the Palms Mobile Home Park, deputies said.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released, nor has any information about the person or people responsible for the shooting, which deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to at 5:53 p.m.

The mobile home park is at 1610 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

“As soon as we receive updates, we will send them,” investigators said.