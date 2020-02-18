Man named Love gets in shootout with ex’s boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man with the last name Love got into a shootout with his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend while attempting to break into their home on Valentine’s Day, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said the victims, a couple, were sleeping on the couch around 3 a.m. Friday when they woke up to the sound of someone attempting to break in through the locked sliding glass door.

The woman took their 3-month-old son to a bedroom while the man retrieved his gun and looked outside to see Travis Love pointing a gun at him, records show.

The victim fired a round before his gun jammed and Love shot several times as the victim retreated further into the residence, striking him in the right calf, according to authorities.

The woman told officers that she and Love dated for five years but their relationship ended three years ago and since then, Love has harassed her and her boyfriend, the report said.

The victims said Love would call them using different numbers and one week prior to the shooting he told them, “Wait 'til I see you” and made comments about the couple’s infant son, according to the affidavit.

Police said the screen door and screen panel of the home had been cut and a camouflage folding knife was found nearby.

Several brass casings were found on the back porch along with blood on the door handle and the frame of the screen door, records show.

Police said they followed a blood trail and found two bloody sandals, a live firearm round and bloody footprints.

Love had his friend’s mother drive him to the hospital in her truck to be treated for gunshot wounds to his right index finger and upper chest area, according to the report.

The woman said she was with Love and her son before the shooting delivering food in the area while Love was drinking liquor heavily and when they were done, Love asked to be dropped off at his ex-girlfriend’s house so he could check on her, records show.

Police said the woman heard gunshots about 10 minutes after dropping Love off and soon after he returned to the truck, clutching the woman’s pink handgun and saying he’d been shot, so she drove him to a hospital in Ocoee.

Love was arrested on charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm, armed occupied burglary, aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.