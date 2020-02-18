Patrol car with police K-9 inside involved in crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A patrol car with a police K-9 inside was involved in a crash in Orlando on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:16 p.m. as the officer was driving through the intersection of Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard, according to police.

The investigator was on his way to help other officers with a traffic stop on State Road 417, according to authorities.

Police said the other person involved in the crash did not require transport to a medical facility.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to authorities.