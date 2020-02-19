Dog park with a bar might be one step closer to opening in Edgewood
The off-leash dog park would be located on 5501 S. Orange Avenue
EDGEWOOD, Fla. – A dog park with a bar is one step closer to an opening in Edgewood.
Boozehounds Dog Bar is asking the city for clearance on parking, fencing, and windows for the establishment.
The off-leash dog park would be located on 5501 S. Orange Avenue.
View this post on Instagram
☀️Beautiful day for all the puppy love @petalliancego #pawsinthepark We made so many new friends today!🐾💕☺️ Big shout out to our friends at @techpawlogy @wpvet @wpvet_playcamp @lukasaustinpaws @zestypaws Thank you for all that you do! Update: We are scheduled to go in front of City Council Tuesday, February 18th at 6:30pm.🤞DM for more info.
This would be two miles north of State Road 482.
The bar has some rules if you want to bring your pup.
Any dog a customer wants to bring to the park and bar will have to get a membership.
The membership can be a $10-day pass, $30 monthly pass or a $199 annual pass.
Anyone bringing their dog has to have records to prove the pup has all their vaccinations taken care of.
No pups under 4 months will be allowed, and dogs older than 8 months must be spayed or neutered.
Boozehounds said the business will have bartenders and staff rangers to make sure the dogs are playing nicely and keeping the place poop-free, according to the establishment’s website.
Boozehounds brings beer and big screens to the dog park
In 2019, News 6 reported the 2,000 square-foot bar would have 12 local brews.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.