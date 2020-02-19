Dog park with a bar might be one step closer to opening in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Fla. – A dog park with a bar is one step closer to an opening in Edgewood.

Boozehounds Dog Bar is asking the city for clearance on parking, fencing, and windows for the establishment.

The off-leash dog park would be located on 5501 S. Orange Avenue.

This would be two miles north of State Road 482.

The bar has some rules if you want to bring your pup.

Any dog a customer wants to bring to the park and bar will have to get a membership.

The membership can be a $10-day pass, $30 monthly pass or a $199 annual pass.

Anyone bringing their dog has to have records to prove the pup has all their vaccinations taken care of.

No pups under 4 months will be allowed, and dogs older than 8 months must be spayed or neutered.

Boozehounds said the business will have bartenders and staff rangers to make sure the dogs are playing nicely and keeping the place poop-free, according to the establishment’s website.

In 2019, News 6 reported the 2,000 square-foot bar would have 12 local brews.