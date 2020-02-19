Students speaks out after having hair pulled by school resource deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Westridge Middle School student who had her hair pulled by an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy in a viral video last year is speaking out.

Wilmica Edmond, 13, will speak publicly about the incident Wednesday afternoon, just a day after officials with State Attorney’s Office announced former Orange County deputy Harry Reid will be charged with battery for pulling her hair.

Reid was working as a School Resource Officer at Westridge Middle School and was fired after a cell-phone video went viral on social media of him pulling Edmond’s hair and drawing baton while screaming at other students on Nov. 7, 2019.

Edmond and her family will speak about the incident at noon.

News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this page.