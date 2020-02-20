Ambulance falls into possible sinkhole in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Emergency crews were responding to a call for help in an Orlando neighborhood when their ambulance fell into a possible sinkhole, officials said.

Orlando fire officials said they had just driven through the neighborhood gate after 1 a.m. Thursday when they unexpectedly sunk into the hole on Soria Avenue and got stuck.

No one was hurt but the ambulance was damaged, fire officials said.

Orlando Fire Department officials said the hole is believed to be about 6 feet in diameter and 8 to 9 feet deep.

The ambulance was eventually towed and will be out of service until further notice, fire officials said.

City officials said they plan to send crews out to assess the hole.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.