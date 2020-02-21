Florida’s Fourth Estate: News 6 sports director Jamie Seh talks Daytona 500 crash

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate we talk about the devastating crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Our guest News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh was in the infield when the wreck happened. She tells us about the deafening silence when driver Ryan Newman was being pulled from the wreckage.

This week’s Floridiot is accused of stealing steaks from a grocery store. When his plan went wrong, he loses the steaks and his pants. Then, things take an electrifying turn. He gets tased in the worst place possible.

And, we take a look at trespassers sneaking onto theme park property. They are taking videos of the acts and posting them online. All of this and more this week on Florida’s Fourth Estate.

