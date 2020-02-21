I-4 construction to shift busy exit ramp into final configuration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Construction crews are shifting a busy Orlando Interstate 4 exit ramp to shift the ramp into its final configuration for the I-4 Ultimate Project, according to the Florida Department of Transportation

Starting as soon as Friday, the I-4 eastbound exit to South Street (Exit 82B), and eastbound entrance ramps from Kaley Avenue and Michigan Street will change.

Changes will also be implemented to the eastbound on-ramp from Orange Blossom Trail as well.

Changes include:

The eastbound I-4 exit ramp to South Street, currently combined with the eastbound I-4 exit to State Road 408, is shifting into its final alignment as soon as Saturday morning. The new exit point begins approximately a quarter of a mile farther east than the current exit location. The exit to S.R. 408 will not change.

The eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from Michigan Street will close as soon as Friday. Drivers wanting to access eastbound I-4 will need to use the new temporary entrance ramp to eastbound I-4 from Kaley Avenue scheduled to open Saturday morning.

The entrance ramp to eastbound I-4 from Orange Blossom Trail also is shifting slightly from its current location by Sunday morning. Motorists using this ramp will now need to be in the left lane after crossing Michigan Street to continue to eastbound I-4.

“The temporary configurations of the Kaley Avenue, Michigan Street and Orange Blossom Trail ramps will be in place for approximately one year to allow crews to safely construct permanent eastbound I-4 lanes,” officials said.