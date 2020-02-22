1 killed in crash in on Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a crash on Colonial Drive in Orange County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday on Colonial Drive near State Road 520.

Investigators said it was reported to FHP as an overturned vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.