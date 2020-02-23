23-year-old man ejected through sunroof in fatal crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was ejected through the sunroof of a truck when the vehicle overturned Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Austin Woods, of Orlando, was driving on Colonial Drive at State Road 520 at about 7:15 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, his Dodge pickup truck traveled off the roadway.

Woods then overcorrected, which caused the truck to overturn, according to the report.

Records show Woods was ejected through the sunroof. He died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.