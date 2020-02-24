Man, woman killed in DeBary RV fire

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A man and woman were killed early Monday in an RV fire in DeBary, officials said.

The double fatal fire was reported at 4:17 a.m. at the Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort at 488 W. Highbanks Road.

According to Volusia County fire officials, Allan Gower, 72, and Teresa Gower, 69, Kentucky residents who often spend the winter months in DeBary, were pulled from the RV and taken to area hospitals.

Allan Gower was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, and Teresa Gower was taken to AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City. Both later died, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

Volusia County officials said the initial observations at the scene suggest multiple space heaters, extension cords and power strips were in use, and a space heater ignited the fire near the only exit.