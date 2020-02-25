3rd student arrested for making threats toward Marion County Schools on Snapchat

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is accused of making threats through Snapchat toward Belleview Middle School and High School, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

[RELATED: Belleview student made Snapchat threat about teacher who yelled at him, deputies say]

The teen faces charges of writing or sending a threat to kill or injure, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused of making a threat to commit a mass shooting at the middle school and high school, according to investigators.

On Feb. 12, many parents contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing the threat on Snapchat.

[RELATED: Marion deputies investigate second threat toward Belleview Middle and High Schools]

A detective was able to identify the account used to send the threats, the account was linked to the teen’s phone, according to deputies.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old boy is also accused of making threats toward the schools on Snapchat.

Investigators said the 13-year-old told deputies he made the threats because a teacher yelled at him in the cafeteria.

[RELATED: Patrols increased as deputies investigate threat against Marion County schools]

He is facing a charge of writing or sending a threat to kill or injure and disturbing the peace with school administration functions.

The day after threats were discovered on Snapchat, more than 400 students were absent from Belleview Middle School.

Deputies said a 14-year-old boy is also accused of making threats through Snapchat toward the schools on Feb. 10.