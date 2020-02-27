Surviving family members recount crash that left 4 dead near Disney World

Surviving relatives of four people killed in a crash along State Road 429 near Walt Disney World are sharing their story for the first time.

Shane Smith and his father-in-law, Bill Fay, were inside a van with several other family members when they were rear-ended at a high speed earlier this month.

“I was hanging by the seat belt, looking down and Shane was underneath me, unconscious,” Fay said.

According to WBZ-TV in Boston, the family was just one day into their Disney vacation when the crash happened.

Smith’s wife, Julie, their 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, and their 12-year-old son, Jaxon, were all killed. Fay’s wife, Josephine, also died in the wreck.

“I know she’s in heaven. She couldn’t be anywhere else. We know they’re all in heaven. They’re all angels,” Fay said.

A viewing for the victims will be held Friday in Massachusetts, with the funerals the following day.