4 killed in rollover crash on State Road 429 in Osceola County, troopers say

Southbound lanes shut down due to multiple-vehicle crash

Osceola County Fire Rescue working a fatal crash on State Road 429. (Image: Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least four people were killed Tuesday evening in a crash involving multiple vehicles on State Road 429 in Osceola County, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. near Sinclair Road.

Montes said at least four people died in the crash and other patients are being treated for injuries.

Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS were on scene and described the crash as a rollover with entrapment.

All southbound lanes on State Road 429 were shut down Tuesday evening as troopers and fire rescue responded to the deadly crash.

More information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

