USWNT coach say Coronavirus scare is a concern as team prepares for Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. – The head coach of the United States Women’s National Team Vlatko Andonovski said the Coronavirus is a concern as the team prepares for the Olympics this summer.

[RELATED: UCF cancels study abroad programs in 4 countries amid Coronavirus scare]

The USWNT is currently training in Orlando as the team gets ready for the SheBelieves Cup.

“It is concerning and everything that is going on around, but we are here to do our job and staying focused."

[RELATED: Gov. DeSantis set to speak about Coronavirus on Thursday]

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo is scheduled to begin on July 24, the Associated Press is reporting the International Olympic Committee has three months to decide if they want to cancel the games if the Coronavirus spread gets worse.

“Hopefully everything settles down we can play the game we love,” Andonovski said.

IOC officials will work with the World Health Organization, according to the AP report.

The report shows it would be difficult to move the Olympics to a different location or push the date back of the games.

“The federation has done an amazing job in following everything that is happening and making sure that we are protected and we are taking care of,” Andonovski said.