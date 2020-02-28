Convicted killer Bessman Okafor to appear in court for hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. – A convicted murderer at the center of a new legal battle over the death penalty will be back in court.

A hearing is set for Friday afternoon in the case against Bessman Okafor.

The hearing is the first since a judge denied prosecutors request to reimpose the death sentence against Okafor.

He was sentenced to death row in 2015 for the murder of Alex Zaldivar. However, that case was sent back for re-sentencing after a change in the law required a unanimous jury decision.

The state Supreme Court recently reversed its own decision and said a unanimous decision was not necessary.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.