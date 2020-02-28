Death investigation launched at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have launched a death investigation at an apartment complex.

Police said officers were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to The Grove apartments on Conway Road between Curry Ford Road and Michigan Street.

The call was initially dispatched as a shooting, but Orlando police have not released any details about the death.

Homicide detectives were seen talking to witnesses. Video from the scene showed a two truck removing a BMW sedan from the scene, but it’s not known if the car is connected to the investigation.

