Several treated after student sprays mace at DeLand Middle, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – Several students were treated after mace was sprayed at DeLand Middle School, according to police.

DeLand police officials said a student is facing charges after spraying the mace during school hours Friday morning.

Up to 17 students were treated on campus Friday after they reported having trouble breathing, police said. Officials said the student did not spray the mace directly at anyone.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident and whether the mace was intentionally sprayed.

The student has been charged with disrupting a school function, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.