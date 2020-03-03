Driver faces DUI charge in crash that killed 25-year-old man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge months after he caused a head-on crash that killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 44-year-old Raymond Justin Sater was driving a Ford pickup truck on Plymouth Sorrento Road on Halloween 2019 when he attempted to pass a vehicle that was in front of him and ended up hitting a Volkswagen Jetta head on.

The man driving the Jetta, 25-year-old Parker Anthony, of Sorrento, died at the scene of the crash, records show.

Sater was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, according to authorities.

A blood sample obtained from Sater showed that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .185, which is more than twice the legal limit.

He was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI manslaughter and second-degree felony murder.