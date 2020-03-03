Orlando students, principal self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando students and their principal, all of whom recently traveled to Italy, have self-quarantined as a precaution due to the coronavirus, officials said.

Jennie Jacobson, the principal of Orlando Christian Prep, said in an email to News 6 that she and several students recently attended a leadership conference in Rome and Florence.

Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with nearly 1,700 cases, 34 of which have been fatal, confirmed in the country as of Sunday. The U.S. government has advised Americans against any travel to two regions in northern Italy.

Jacobson said she contacted the Orange County Health Department after she and the students returned to Florida and was assured they did not need to be quarantined because they did not travel to areas impacted by the virus and were not showing any symptoms.

“Upon further concerns from parents, we have decided as an administrative team to have the students who traveled and myself not return to school until further notice,” Jacobson said.