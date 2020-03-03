Polk County man wins $5 million from $20 scratch off

A Polk County man recently became a lucky winner.

Derrious Bradwell, 29, scratched a $5 million top prize from the $20 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials said in a news release.

Bradwell bought his winning ticket from Bullard Citgo at 19509 U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales.

The Lake Wales man decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000, officials said.

The retailer that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game launched in Oct. 2018 and has overall odds of winning of 1 in 2.99.