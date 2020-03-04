Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer shifts support to Joe Biden for president

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Wednesday, after Michael Bloomberg announced he would no longer pursue the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Mayor Bloomberg ran a campaign based on the issues that are vitally important to Central Floridians. After last night’s results, he is living up to his commitment to support the candidate most able to win in November. I am proud to have been a supporter of Mayor Bloomberg and I am now proud to support a friend and great leader, Joe Biden,” Dyer said in a statement.

Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday morning after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, throwing his support behind Biden as he announced his departure.

Biden claiming a number of victories during Tuesday’s primary elections, working to edge ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard were still in the race.