Public meetings for feedback on Pulse memorial to start on Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The OnePULSE Foundation will host the first public feedback meeting for the design of the National Pulse Memorial, museum and education center on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the Orlando Repertory Theatre’s Edyth Bush Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who can’t make the meeting can submit a public comment online at this link.

The meeting on Wednesday will start with a presentation, after the presentation, the foundation will answer questions from the audience.

The second meeting will be held on March 28 at 9 a.m. at the City Arts Factory on South Magnolia Avenue.

The third meeting will be held on March 28 at 1 p.m. at the City Arts Factory on South Magnolia Avenue.