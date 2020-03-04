VIDEO: Car slams woman against salon window in The Villages shopping plaza

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – New surveillance video Tuesday shows the moment a car slammed into a woman, sending her flying toward salon windows.

The crash sent debris flying and injured bystanders walking past Salon Jaylee in The Villages shopping plaza on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, Steven Read, was driving in the parking lot between Publix and Salon Jaylee when he had a medical episode and lost control of his car, according to a crash report. Troopers say the 55-year-old was near East County Road 466 and Wedgewood Lane when his car traveled onto a sidewalk and crashed into several planters causing debris to hit another pedestrian.

[WARNING: Video below may contain graphic material]

Video shows Read’s vehicle continued traveling along the sidewalk, hitting another person then crashing into another parked vehicle and concrete pillars outside of Salon Jaylee. Troopers say that’s when his vehicle came to a stop.

All three pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals.