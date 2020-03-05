Credit only? Experts say cash may spread coronavirus

Have cash that’s burning a hole in your pocket? Health experts now say you might want to leave it there.

The World Health Organization said cash contaminated with the coronavirus might be contributing to the global spread of the disease.

In an interview with The Telegraph, WHO recommended that consumers use contactless forms of payment, rather than paper or coin currency.

Health experts are trying to determine how long COVID-19 can remain on surfaces, but initial data suggests the virus can remain on bank notes for several days, WHO officials said.

Anyone who handles cash should wash their hands immediately after, health experts said.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Symptoms of COVID-19 resemble a flu and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

There’s currently no treatment other than symptom management, but a vaccine is in the works.

