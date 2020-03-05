Elementary school student left on bus, discovered at transportation headquarters

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County elementary school student didn’t get off the bus at school Wednesday and was later discovered at the school bus storage yard by another driver, according to school district officials.

Seminole County Public Schools communications officer Michael Lawrence said a substitute driver was operating the bus on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

“The driver dropped the students off at Bentley Elementary in the morning and went back to the Transportation Hub. However, one student was still on the bus,” Lawrence said in an email. “Another driver heard the child and took the student off the bus, alerted supervisors and law enforcement.”

Sanford police investigated the incident. According to the report, the driver picked up five students and said they dropped them off at Bentley Elementary School, however, one of the students did not get off the bus.

When the bus was returned to the transportation headquarters, a Seminole County Transportation dispatch employee contacted the school and said a student had been discovered on the bus, according to the report.

Lawrence said no foul play was suspected and the child’s family was notified. The child was taken to school by an area supervisor, according to the report.

All drivers are instructed to check their bus aisles when they return to the bus depot to ensure no children have fallen asleep on the bus or are still onboard.

Lawrence said the driver was disciplined.