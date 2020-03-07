Motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash, which involved a SUV, took place Friday afternoon at Cox Road and Fisherman’s Place.

The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Carver, died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

FHP said the SUV was heading southbound on Cox Road. Carver was heading northbound on Cox Road, according to FHP.

Investigators said the SUV tried to make a left turn on to Fisherman’s Place.

As the SUV made the turn the vehicle struck the motorcyclist, according to investigators.

Troopers said the road was blocked while the crash investigation was underway.

No other details were immediately available.

