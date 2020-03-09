Possibly armed person barricaded inside Seminole County apartment complex, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County deputies say they’re surrounding a local apartment complex where a person who is believed to be armed is barricaded inside.

Deputies and Oviedo Police officers responded to the Oviedo Grove apartments Monday around 4 p.m. Some apartment units had to be evacuated due to the situation, according to authorities.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Mitchell Hammock Road near the complex, which is off Katie Jean. Aloma Avenue can be used to access County Road 419 from Red Bug Lake Road.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed multiple patrol vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.

