2 shot in their Maitland home during armed burglary

MAITLAND, Fla. – Two people were shot late Sunday inside their Maitland home during a burglary, police said.

The double shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bobtail Drive.

According to Maitland police, officers were called to the area for an armed burglary and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the victims have not not been released.

No other details, including information about the victims and suspected shooter, have been released.

The Maitland Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.