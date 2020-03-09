Coronavirus: Volunteers train to teach students how to properly wash hands

Sanford, Fla. – The Seminole County school district is taking extra measures in its classrooms in the midst of coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, a group of volunteers received training on how to teach students the basics of hand washing and how germs are quickly spread.

"By helping the kids wash their hands and to do it often enough, they can stop the spread of the deceases and bacteria viruses to one another which is very easy to spread in schools," Jennifer Prieto explained.

Prieto is a 'Healthy Hands' volunteer for Seminole County Public Schools and explained a person can carry 10,000 to 10 million bacteria at a time.

School officials want all kids, especially four and five year olds, to be constantly washing their hands to avoid getting sick.

"While they're washing their hands we have a time frame of 20 seconds we want them to have the soap on their hands for 20 seconds," Prieto said.

Volunteers will use a glow in the dark machine called "GlitterBug" to show kids how much germs they can carry on their hands then they will use water and soap to wash their hands.

Angela Brown is a mother and nurse and she said she's ready to volunteer at multiple schools.

"With everything going on in the news right now and everyone freaking out over transmitting infection, it's important that kids are getting properly trained and how to not take that home to protect their families," Angela Brown said.

The school district is looking for more volunteers, if you’re interested contact the SCPS Educational Support Center 407-320-0178.