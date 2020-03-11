Halifax Health now screening everyone who enters hospitals for coronavirus

Halifax Health will now screen everyone who enters their hospitals for COVID-19, according to a release from hospital officials.

According to the release, hospital staff will ask all visitors about possible symptoms, travel to and from other countries, contact with travelers and contact with people who are either displaying symptoms of coronavirus or have been diagnosed.

[RELATED: Here’s what we know about the coronavirus cases in Florida]

Hallifax Health officials are asking anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to refrain from visiting the hospitals out of respect to patients and team members.

All patients at the hospital will be allowed a visitor maximum of two people, and all visitors must be over the age of 12, according to the release.

Halifax Health has not said they are requiring every guest to be tested for COVID-19, which could be a swab or blood test, only that all visitors are being screened through a series of questions.